BELTON — Services for Charles “Chuck” Harlan Douglas, 74, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Belton with Leroy Kemp officiating.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Douglas died Thursday, May 13.
He was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Temple to William Harrison and Frances Baker Douglas. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1965. He attended Temple Junior College. He received a teaching degree from Baylor University in 1969. He received a master’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He married Janice Bomar on Dec. 20, 1970. He was a teacher and coach at Mart High School. He also was a teacher and coach for Belton ISD. He was a coach for UMHB. He was an assistant principal and principal for Belton Junior High School. He also was the BISD assistant athletic director and attendance officer. He was a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association, Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, Southwest Basketball Officials Association, City of Belton Advisory Committee, Texas Association of Secondary Principals, Texas Association of Athletic Directors, the Belton Lion’s Club, Belton Youth Baseball Association Board of Directors, Belton Youth Softball Association, Belton Federal Credit Union Vice President, Bell County Retired School Employees’ Association, the Bell County Sheriff’s Advisory Committee and First Baptist Church of Belton.
Survivors include three children, Jeffri Alyson King, Kory Charles Douglas and Jillian AdriAnn Kinsey; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belton Christian Youth Center, 505 E. Ave. C, Belton, TX 76513; or the Holland Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 360, Holland, TX 76534.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.