ROCKDALE — Services for Hildegard Irene Melcher, 98, of Rockdale will be private.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Melcher died Sunday, Dec. 20.
She was born Dec. 27, 1921, in Fedor to Paul Gerhard and Hulda Selma Domann. She married Richard G. Melcher on April 23, 1944. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include five children, Bob, Jim, Peggy, Richard W. and Teresa; a sister, Marie Handrick, 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 308, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.