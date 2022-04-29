Services for Carolyn Howard, 83, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Howard died Wednesday, April 27, at her residence.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 2:26 am
