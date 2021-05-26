CAMERON — Services for William Lucien Kruse, 92, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Walker’s Creek Cemetery.
Mr. Kruse died Saturday, May 22, at his residence.
He was born July 31, 1928, in Cameron to A.E. and Lois Kruse. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1949. He received a master’s degree from Texas Tech University. He was a rancher and farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanie; and a son, Clay.
Survivors include two sons, Cody Kruse of Richardson and Kyle Kruse of Cameron; a sister, Erin Jackson of Baytown; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.