ROCKDALE — Services for Tommy Ray Wells Sr., 58, of Manor and formerly of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Calvin Graves and the Rev. Johnnie Evans Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Wells died Thursday, Jan. 16, at a Round Rock hospital. He was born April 3, 1961, in Lubbock to James Edward and Ella Lee Crawford Wells. He had been a resident of Manor for 15 years. He was a supervisor for Browning-Ferris Industries in Austin for 20 years.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Williams; three sons, Tommy Ray Wells Jr. and Joshua Wells, both of Bryan, and Dameon Williams of Manor; four brothers, James Wells of Eastland, Tracy Bryson of Mount Pleasant, Charles Wells of Rockdale and Paul Wells of Round Rock; four sisters, Genell Dixon of Rockdale, Pamula Ogwu of Austin, Denise Brown of Round Rock and Dernika Polk of Hutto; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.