Johnny Castor Garcia, age 75, of Holland passed from this life during the early morning hours of Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Liberty Hill, Texas, on the 15th day of May 1946 to parents Trinidad and Refugia Garcia.
Johnny grew up traveling all throughout west Texas, moving from place to place with the cotton harvest as the whole family were migrant workers. As a young man he settled in the Temple area where he would meet and marry the love of his life, Martha Flores. The young couple built a home and a family together that would eventually include six children. He worked for Wilsonart for many years until retiring in 1992. Johnny wasn’t suited for retirement so he went to work for Delta Centrifugal where he would work another 10 years. Johnny believed in hard work, and he ingrained that work ethic into his children. He enjoying carpentry work in his spare time, listen to Tejano music, watch wrestling and football, and tell his children and grandchildren stories from his youth. Johnny loved his family very much, especially all his beloved grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Flores Garcia; parents, Trinidad and Refugia; one brother and one sister.
Johnny leaves behind to cherish his memory his six children, Johnny Garcia Jr. of Holland, Melissa Garcia and husband Danny of Temple, Margaret Hess and husband David of Temple, Melinda Day and husband Eli Jr. of Holland, Jason Garcia and wife Wendy of Holland, and Trinidad Garcia of Temple. He also leaves behind brother Treno Garcia, brother Robert Garcia, sister Estella Ruiz and sister Adela Batres, all of Temple, as well as 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his favorite puppy, Blackey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10 o’clock a.m. at the funeral home with a burial of ashes to follow at Holland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests prayers.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.