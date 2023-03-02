Mary Helen Schigut
Mary Helen Schigut, age 87 of Temple died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at her residence.
Visitation will be Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Rosary will be 9:30AM, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM.
Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mary Helen was born August 25, 1935 in Rosebud, Texas to Otto and Laura Schneider. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1952 and Durhams Business School in Austin. She worked for the Department of Agriculture before marrying John Joe Jahns in 1955. After his death she (and her 4 children) married Richard Schigut in 1967.
They owned and operated Schiguts Department Store in Belton, Texas for 35 years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Ladies Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her first husband; son, Richard Jahns; one sister, Beatrice Neikamp; four brothers, Harvey, William, Bernard and Harold Schneider.
Mary Helen is survived by her husband Richard; daughter, Jana Jahns of San Diego, California; two sons, John Jahns of Rosebud and Michael Jahns of Temple; seven-Grandchildren, twelve -Great-Grandchildren; three sisters, Arlene Wilde, Margaret Mikeska, Carol Moore; three brothers, George, Charles and Daniel Schneider.
