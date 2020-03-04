Donald Lynn Hilliard
Donald Lynn Hilliard, 80, peacefully passed away on February 28, 2020 at his home in Little-River Academy. Services will be held at Temple Bible Church on Thursday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Chase Bowers officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple from 6 to 8 pm.
Donald was born and raised in Little-River Academy, TX. He graduated from Academy High School in 1958 and went on to make a career as the Farm Manager at the United States Department of Agriculture Research Center, from which he retired. During his time there, he married Sharon Graham, his bride of 37 years. After retiring from the USDA, he continued his love and passion for all things farming. You could often catch him in a pair of overalls checking his beloved cattle, bailing hay, sprigging coastal, gardening all kinds of fruits and vegetables, or piddling around in the shop. When he wasn’t farming, he enjoyed attending grandkids’ band concerts, graduations, awards ceremonies, and birthdays. In 2016, he began attending the Thursday Morning Men’s Bible Study at Temple Bible Church with his son, John. He always looked forward to the mornings with that group of men.
He is preceded in death by his father J.W. Hilliard, mother Lillian Hilliard, and sister Kitty Sue Sodek.
He is survived by his brother Jerry Hilliard and wife Becky; wife Sharon Hilliard; son John Hilliard and wife Leslie; stepdaughter Kim Umhoefer and husband Darrell; stepson Greg Clark and wife, Carrie; stepdaughter Cheryl Clark; grandchildren Lizzie Hilliard, David Hilliard, Zach Umhoefer and wife Madeline, Tyler Umhoefer and wife Abigail, Taylor Clark, Madison Clark, Parker Clark, Austin Clark, Savannah Bell, Vince Van Dam and wife Abigail, and Kenny Van Dam.
Pallbearers will be John Hilliard, Doug McNeese, Travis Respondek, Darrell Umhoefer, Tyler Umhoefer, and Zach Umhoefer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Temple Bible Church Missions Fund, 3205 Oakview Dr, Temple, TX 76502.
