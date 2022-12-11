Bobbie Eubanks Baker
Bobbie Eubanks Baker, 82 of Temple, passed away peacefully December 3, 2022.
A private celebration of life will be held later.
She was born July 1, 1940 to Robert and Winnie Mabry Eubanks of Tennessee Valley. She attended Belton High School, graduating in 1957. She married the love of her life, John Baker of Little River- Academy in 1960 while attending nursing school. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Scott and White School of Nursing in 1960 and proceeded to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in 1968. After a full career in nursing, she ventured into farming and became an active manager of Baker Farms. She and John recently celebrated their 62-year wedding anniversary and enjoyed farming, camping, and fishing together.
Bobbie always had a beautiful smile and a kind word for everyone, especially known for her graciousness. She lived a full life as a wonderful mother and grandmother and was adored by her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers John, Melvin, and David Eubanks and three sisters; Willie Fern Straw, Lola White, and Judy Threadgill. Bobbie is survived by her husband, John Baker, and her two daughters, Melissa (Gary) Hofmann of Seattle, Washington and daughter Amanda (Ronald) Harris of Tyler, Texas, six grandchildren, Julie (Brandon) Glenn, Anna Hofmann, Natalie Hofmann, Michael (Kristal) Harris, Blake Harris, Katherine Harris, two great grandchildren, Baker Glenn, and Amelia Glenn.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
