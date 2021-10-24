Judy Carroll Matheson Davis
October 28, 1943 —
September 22, 2021
Judy Carroll Matheson Davis, age 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Judy was born on October 28, 1943, to Billie and Robert Matheson and spent her formative years in Rosebud, Texas. After graduating from Rosebud High School, she attended Jefferson Davis Hospital School of Nursing and received her R.N. Judy married Dennis Davis and together they raised two daughters. Judy spent the last 20 years of her nursing career as a Parish Nurse and Deaconess in the United Methodist Church.
After retirement, Judy devoted herself to the service of others through her work with numerous community organizations. She also spent as much time as she could with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert Donald Matheson, and her granddaughter, Talitha Margaret Holloway. Judy is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Dennis Davis; daughters, Carrie Holloway and her husband Stephen, Sheri Johnson and her husband Brett; grandchildren, Nathan Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, James Holloway, and Sarah Holloway; her brother, Jimmy Matheson and his wife, Christine; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, 227 W. Woodlawn, San Antonio, TX. Masks are required to attend the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Methodist Children’s Home or the Laurel Heights United Methodist Church Pastor’s Discretionary Fund.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
2 Timothy 4:7-8.
