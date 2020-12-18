BELTON — Services for Mark Louis Norwine, 77, of Georgetown will be at a later date.
Mr. Norwine died Thursday, Dec. 17, at a local nursing home.
He was born Oct. 9, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to Myrtle and Kennett Norwine. He married Linda May Bray on Oct. 29, 1965, in San Antonio. He graduated in 1961 from Swanton High School. He graduated with a master’s degree from Southwest Texas University. He served in the U.S. Air Force four years, and went on to work as an accountant.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle L. Harrison of Killeen; two sisters, Mary Carr of Ohio and Patricia Mueller of Wisconsin; and two grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.