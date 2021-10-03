Consuela “Connie”
Mojica Olson
Consuela “Connie” Mojica Olson, age 76 of Temple, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, in Killeen, Texas. A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a Holy Rosary recited at 6 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
A proud native Texan, Connie was born on October 5, 1944, and grew up in Temple. As a military spouse and homemaker, she worked a number of jobs during their military travels around the world. However, she was best known as a dedicated wife, loving mother, faithful friend, and doting Grandmother. Connie remained ever faithful, loved going to church, and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. She loved watching her Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns play. Always ready to serve her Faith, Family, and Community, Connie was always willing to help serve a meal, care for the sick, and give her last dollar to those in need. Connie kept her large Family close to her heart, and loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Concepcion and Luz Mojica Cruz; brothers, Ernest, Guadelupe, Tony, and Concepcion Cruz Jr.; sister Lucia; and son, Joey Clark Olson.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Wayne Olson Sr of Temple; her sisters, Janie Quinteros from Morgan’s Point Resort, Frances Muro from Temple, and Nicolasa Perez from Baytown; brothers, Adolf Cruz and wife Janie of Temple, Joe Cruz and wife Joanne from Temple, and Jesse Cruz and wife Della from Moody; her sisters-in-law Carmen of Waco and Norma of Moffatt; sons, Earl W. Olson Jr, Howard B. Olson and wife Veronica, Anthony L. Olson, and Adam L. Olson from Temple; daughters, Anita Deniece Cruz-Olson and Monica L. Goad from Temple, Dottie “Dot” Stenbak and husband Jason of Kempner, Teresa L. Williams and husband Jason of Killeen; 20 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, including her latest blessing, Grayson Locklear, who was born just in time to meet her before her passing.
In memory of her love of foliage, in lieu of cut flowers, please choose a favorite potted plant of hers, or yours; we can then plant them at her residence in memory of her, and your gift.
