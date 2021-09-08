Clarence E. Schuetze
Clarence E. Schuetze, age 93 of Temple, died Friday, September 3, 2021 at Wildflower Place Assisted Living. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Thursday, September 9, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Ranjan Cletus as celebrant. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Mr. Schuetze was born on November 21, 1927 in Ben Arnold, Texas to the late Edward Joe and Eleanora (Aigner) Schuetze. He married Ruth Beck on August 16, 1950. Clarence worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. He also sold Harper Industrial Products for 45 years and was affectionately known as “The Broom Man”. Clarence was a 75 year member of the Hermann Sons Life and the Honorary Life Member of Knights of Columbus Lodge 3444. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Dale Schuetze; one son-in-law, Richard Moore; one great grandson, Brooks Carter Louis and one sister, Verena Cravatt.
Survivors include a son, Don Schuetze and wife Theresa of Temple; three daughters, Kathy Allen and Pam Moore of Temple, and Donna Wright and husband Steve of Salado; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Also surviving Mr. Schuetze is a brother, Robert Lee Schuetze and wife Doris of Waco; a sister, Shirley Dornhoefer and husband Albert of Pasadena, Texas and dearest friend and dancing partner, Barbara Hale of Belton, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Gilbert, Ronnie Beck, Carl Thomas, Rick Beck, Daryl Dornhoefer, Kenneth Schuetze, Paul Beck and Kevin Beck.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
