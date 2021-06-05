CAMERON — Robert Maler, 84, of Cameron died Friday, June 4, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron with the Rev. Geoff Lightsey officiating.
Mr. Maler was born Oct. 4, 1936, in Sealy to George and Frances Maler. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Maler’s Discount Center in Cameron. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Maler, in 2010.
Survivors include a son, Richard Gaskey of Azle; a daughter, Melissa Shelton of Cameron; three sisters, Mildred of Nacogdoches, Dorothy of St. Helens, Ore., and Betty of Sealy; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.