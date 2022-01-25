ROSEBUD — Services for Eliseo L. “Bucho” Rodriguez Sr., 85, of Round Rock will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Rodriquez died Tuesday, Jan. 18, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Aug. 11, 1936, in Rosebud to Juan and Benita Lopez Rodriguez. He married Lucille Munoz on May 1, 1964. He worked for the Chrysler Corp. in Toledo, Ohio, for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Chabela Soto and Beatrice Luna; a son, Rudolph Medellin; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of Round Rock; three sons, Andrew Medellin and Eliseo M. Rodriguez Jr., both of Round Rock, and David Medellin of Toledo; a daughter, Irene Washington of San Antonio; four sisters, Mary Tamez and Lorenza Tamez, both of Rosebud, Janie Castilleja of Waco and Refugia Arredondo of Kyle; 10 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren.
A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.