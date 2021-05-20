Melanie Cantrell London
Melanie Cantrell London was born on July 13, 1960, to Marcene and Myrtice Cantrell, who preceded her in death. Melanie is survived by her brother, Mike Cantrell of Southlake; daughter, Shea Nash of Temple; son, Sean Taylor of Temple; granddaughter, Linnleigh Nash, and Sean’s kids, Sean and Shelley of Cypress.
A special thank you to First Baptist Belton and the Temple/Belton PDs for all of their help.
A potluck and balloon release will be held on her daughter’s birthday, May 21, at Nolan Creek at 6 pm. Social distancing is required.
