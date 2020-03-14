WACO — Services for Darnell Tutor, 88, of Temple will be 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Waco Memorial Mausoleum.
Ms. Tutor died Monday, March 9.
She was born Feb. 7, 1932.
Waco Memorial Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
