Sarah Elizabeth White Abernathy
Sarah Elizabeth White Abernathy passed away the morning of September 7, 2020 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Her memorial service will be streaming on September 25th, please go to dossmanfh.com, choose Sarah’s obituary to find the link at the bottom of the page.
Sarah was born on January 15, 1981 in Temple, Texas. Sarah had an enjoyable childhood climbing trees, participating in girl scouts, playing soccer, and proudly performing in the Belton Marching 100. She grew up as a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Sarah graduated with her associate degree from TSTC beginning her 20-year career in the dental field. Her mother jokingly would say Sarah worked for the tooth fairy.
Sarah married Cory Abernathy in November 2019. She took joy in caring for and supporting her loved ones. She found great happiness in celebrating life through BBQ, country music, and the outdoors.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Cory Abernathy; stepson, Bryan Abernathy; parents, Richard and Cynthia White; sister, Alicia White, sister, Jennifer Young her husband Nathan and their son Rob; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Austin Pets Alive.
