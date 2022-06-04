BELTON — Services for Ramon “Ray” Morales, 96, of San Antonio will be at noon Tuesday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Morales died Tuesday, May 31, in San Antonio.
He was born April 11, 1926, in Lajitas to Petra Morales.
He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 4008 and the Knights of Columbus. He married Marry Arreguin Morales.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a daughter, Beatrice Sainz.
Survivors include a son, Donnie Morales; a sister, Tommie Maldonado Dickens; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.