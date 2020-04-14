Services for Samuel Theodore Winkler, 95, of Gustine will be private.
Burial will be in The Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Winkler died Monday, April 13, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 16, 1924, in The Grove to Anna C. Beisert and Oscar F. Winkler. He graduated from Concordia High School in Austin. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He married Mildred Arvine Urbantke on Nov. 3, 1946, in The Grove.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Aug. 4, 2016.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Winkler and Clifford Winkler; two daughters, Linda Stroebel and Beverly Wood; a brother, Norman Winkler; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove.
Visitation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.