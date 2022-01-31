ROSEBUD — Services for Jimmy G. Thornton, 87, of Durango will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Carolina Cemetery at Durango.
Mr. Thornton died Sunday, Jan. 30, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 23, 1935, to James M. and Ada Ross Thornton in Franklin Parish, La. He served in the Navy for four years. He married Helen Howard on Sept. 27, 1960, in Fort Necessity, La. He was a member of and deacon at Little Deer Creek Baptist Church. He was a member of the Carolina Masonic Lodge No. 330, and served as worshipful master and was district deputy grandmaster. He also was a member of the Waco Scottish Rite, the Order of the Eastern Star and VFW Post No. 4008 in Belton.
Survivors include his wife; a son, William Shen Thornton of Lott; a daughter, Amellia Crawford of Lott; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.