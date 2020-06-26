Eddy Daniel “Danny” Moore
Eddy Daniel “Danny” Moore, age 71, of Little River-Academy passed away Friday night, April 24, 2020 at a Temple hospital.
He was born on March 17, 1949 to Daniel Lee and Mary Helen (Morris) Moore at Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School and he made a career as a brick layer in Bell County for many years.
He married his best friend Wanda Canady Moore in 1967 in Temple, Tx. Eddy was a Sunday school teacher at United Methodist Church in Academy. He was also the little league commissioner in Little River- Academy. Eddy owned his own business as a brick mason called EK Moore cooperation. Eddy was a faithful Christion who attended church in Temple, Tx.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Wanda Moore and his sister Mary Lee Love.
Left to cherish his memory is his son Kelly Moore and daughter Yvonne Moore both of Little River-Academy, his sister Betty Herring of Rogers and his brother in law Virgil Canady of Moffat. His five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
A memorial service will be held June 27, 2020 at 10am at Hewett- Arney Funeral Home. Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
