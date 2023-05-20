GATESVILLE — Services for Darvil Dewey “PeeWee” Brewer Sr., 87, of Gatesville will 2 p.m. Monday in Hemmeline Cemetery in Garden.
Mr. Brewer died Friday, May 19, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 14, 1935, in Oglesby to the James Wesley and Ada Voss Brewer. He graduated from Oglesby High School in 1954. He built stock tanks and terraces for the Soil Conservation District, and worked for the Temple Independent School District for many years. He moved back to Coryell County, living in the Bethel community, in 2001.
Survivors include a son, D.J. Brewer; four siblings, Carolyn, Viola, Ouida and Betty; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.