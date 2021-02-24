ROCKDALE — Services for Ruth Lee Price Rosenthal, 97, of Thorndale will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the Masonic Cemetery in Caldwell.
Mrs. Rosenthal died Sunday, Feb. 7, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 7, 1923, in Chriesman to Owen Webb and Essie Cox Price. She graduated from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught in multiple school districts in Texas for 42 years including Midway, Thorndale and Thrall schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Bob L. Rosenthal.
Survivors include a son, Lt. Col. Edward Rosenthal of New Braunfels; four grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Conoley Community Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.