Services for Janice Marie Lloyd, 68, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Mrs. Lloyd died Wednesday, April 6, at a Temple nursing facility.
She was born Feb. 22, 1954, in Houston to Samuel Lewis Sr. and Evelyn Moore Rudd. She graduated from Temple High School in 1972. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Tempe. She served in the U.S. Army for 22 years before retiring. She married Edward Lloyd on April 28, 1989.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Darius Lloyd of Temple; a daughter, Jasmin Smith of Temple; a sister, Deborah Chaney of Temple; and six brothers, William Davis of Temple and Mark Lewis, Keith Lewis, Herbert Lewis, David Lewis and Samuel Lewis, all of Houston.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.