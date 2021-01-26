BELTON — Services for Emilie C. Kilian, 85, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Belton with the Rev. Luke Madsen officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Kilian died Saturday, Jan. 23, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Houston to Arnold and Leona Gummelt Fehrle. She married Vic Kilian on June 13, 1958, in Houston. She was a teacher in Houston. She also worked for Scott & White. She was a member of the Lutheran Woman’s Mission League and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Chris Kilian of Austin and Ted Kilian of Singapore; two daughters, Beth Kilian of Temple and Lynne Deaver of Belton; a sister, Mary Ann Taylor of Alvin; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Ministries Belton Campus.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.