BELTON — Services for Marcello Moreno, 76, of Belton will be 2 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Moreno died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 23, 1943, in Temple to Jacinto and Socima Moreno. He married Evangeline Herrera Moreno on June 7, 1963, in Temple. He worked for Santa Fe Railway. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Union. He also was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Deborah Nightingale of Port Neches and Teresa Moreno of Belton; a brother, Jacinto Moreno Jr. of Duncanville; a sister, Diane Romero of Temple; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Music Ministry, 8015 West Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502.