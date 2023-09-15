ROSEBUD — A funeral Mass for Harold Frank Kosel, 96, of San Angelo will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.
Burial with military honors will be 12:15 p.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
A lunch will be served at the church after the services.
Mr. Kosel died Monday, Sept. 4, in San Angelo.
He was born Aug. 20, 1927, in Barclay to Edward A. Kosel and Emilie Voltin. He married Jane Hoelscher on June 1, 1954, in Westphalia. He served in the Navy 1946-1948. He trained as an electronic technician and was then assigned to the USS Yosemite. Upon leaving the Navy, he obtained an electrical engineering degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1955. After graduation, he worked at Allis-Chalmers in Milwaukee, Wis., and Houston; Kordite Co. in Tyler; and finally at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. He worked at NASA from 1965 until his retirement in 1992. His work supported the Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, Apollo-Soyuz and Space Shuttle programs. He was a member of the Polka Lovers Klub of America.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include four sons, James Kosel, John Kosel Thomas Kosel and Ted Kosel; a daughter, Linda Murphy; a sister, Carolyn Hartman; a brother, Ray Kosel; and seven grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.