Services for Cobe La Rajah Hilliard-Davis, 19, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday in Temple Garden of Memories with U C. Barnes officiating.
Mr. Hilliard-Davis died Tuesday, March 2, in Temple.
He was born March 6, 2001, in Temple to Chotsani LaRosa Hilliard and Rajah Keith Davis. He was a 2020 graduate of Temple High School. He was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a youth usher and on the Greeters Committee.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; four brothers, Cash, Rajah Jr., Ashaundrick and MaeKenya; four sisters, Donnesia White of Dallas and Cherella Lyles, Ce’Aryan and Carizma, all of Temple; his grandparents, Rose and Lee Hilliard of Temple; a step-grandmother, Estella Davis; and a great-grandmother, Lillian Myers of Temple.
Viewing and visitation with be noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel of Temple is in charge of arrangements.