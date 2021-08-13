Ernestine Barganier, 93, of Temple died Friday, Aug. 13, in Temple.
Services are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 14, 2021 @ 2:11 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.