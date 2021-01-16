Services for Thelma Irene “Sis” Vaden, 85, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
She died Monday, Jan. 11, at a local hospital.
She was born July 31, 1935, in Bland to Ben and Mary Thelma Donoho Owens. She worked for Medical Plastic in Gatesville.
Survivors include two sons, James Wofford of South Carolina and Harvey Wofford of Belton; three daughters, Wanda Wofford Gallaway of Temple, Pam Wofford Booth of Gatesville and Tina Wofford Stewart of Moody; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society; St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Society; or any charity.