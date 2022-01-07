Services for Dr. Thomas E. Griffin, 71, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Griffin died Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Troy.
He was born May 12, 1950, in Pickens, S.C., to Robert and Catherine Griffin. He graduated from Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fla., with a doctoral degree in business administration. He facilitated online classes at multiple universities. He taught at Nova Southeastern University, Southern New Hampshire University, University of Phoenix, Ohio Christian University, and Columbia International University.
Survivors include his wife, S. Gayle Griffin of Troy; a son, Joshua T. Griffin of Troy; two sisters, Jane Banks of Pickens, S.C., and June Latimer of Honea Path, S.C.; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice or to the American Cancer Society.