BELTON — Services for Lennard “Pop” Herman Trute Jr., 76, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Trute died Monday, April 5, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 21, 1944, in Brenham to Lennard H. and Neverlyne Roesler Trute Sr. He attended school in Brenham. He served in the Vietnam War. He worked for Tom’s Peanuts, Universal Ogden and the Belton Water Department. He also was a police officer. He was a member of VFW No. 4008 in Belton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. Trute; and a stepson, Jimmie L. Ward.
Survivors include two sons, Craig Trute of Virginia Beach and Scott Trute of Brenham; two daughters, Barbara Ishmael of College Station and Crystal Massie of Belton; a stepson, Billy Ward of West; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.