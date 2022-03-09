Edmon Wiley Thompson
January 10th, 1935 - February 28th, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday March, 12, 2022 at 1:00PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1:00PM at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Edmon was preceded in death by his parents Edmon and Mary (Lance) Thompson. Sons Kevin and Barrie Thompson, Brother James and sister Joyce (Haygood) Thompson.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda of 18 years, daughter Beverley Thompson, brother Gary, sister Dorothy Sue Griffin, two stepsons, Chuck and Jesse, 4 Grandsons. Kendall, Paul, Kevin and James, 4 step Grandchildren, Steven, Kristin, Taylor, and Reese. Eight great grandchildren, Courtney, Lexie, Teya, Jackson, Reagan, Reese, Rhett, and step great grandson Aiden. Numerous nieces and nephews, one classmate Ann Bales and numerous friends and acquaintances.
