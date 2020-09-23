CAMERON — Services for Anton R. Kunchick, 92, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Monica’s Catholic Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dimitri Colankin officiating.
Mr. Kunchick died Tuesday, Sept. 22, at a Cameron nursing home.
He was born Dec. 14, 1927, in the Ad Hall community to Ernest and Mary Heinz Kunchick. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was a member of the American Legion. He was a farmer and a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include a brother, George Kunchick of Cameron; and a sister, Antonia Mueck of Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church or to any charity.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Rachel A. Olsen
Services for Rachel Ann Olsen, 86, of Temple will be 3 p.m. today in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Norman Sisk officiating.
Mrs. Olsen died Thursday, Sept. 17, at her residence.
She was born May 4, 1934, in St. Louis, to Harry M. and Luch Andrews Sarason. She graduated from high school in Padadena, Calif. She graduated from junior college at John Muri College; she earned a bachelor’s degree from Biola University; and she earned a master’s degree from the University of Denver. She served as a missionary in Taiwan and France and she taught school in Los Angeles. She married Walther Olsen Jr. on June 22, 1962. She moved to Temple from Colorado eight years ago, and was a member of Canyon Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Mark Olsen of Temple and John Olsen of Cypress; a sister, Mildred Seyffert of London, Ontario, Canada; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.