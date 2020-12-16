BELTON — Services for Roy Richard Kneese, 90, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with David Pustka officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Kneese died Sunday, Dec. 13, at his residence.
He was born May 2, 1930, to Richard and Lydia Kneese. He left home at age 12 to work in the wheat fields of Kansas. He married Iris Martin. He retired from the U.S. Army after 21 years. He was stationed at Fort Hood, and had served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He then served in the police force in Belton. In 1974 he was made the Chief of Police of Belton and retired in 1995.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three sons, Roy Jr. of Glen Rose, James of Midlothian and Danny of Belton; a daughter, Gerry Pustka of Taylor; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.