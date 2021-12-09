CAMERON — No services are planned for Donald A. Shelton, 81, of Cameron.
Mr. Shelton died Monday, Dec. 6, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Cameron to Max L. Shelton and Dora Francis Bell. He graduated from Bartlett and attended Tarleton State University before joining the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the city of Cameron as the street superintendent after 35 years. He married Marjorie Rehmann on Aug. 6, 1965.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; a son, Randy Shelton of Cameron; a daughter, Glenda Houston of Tatum; two brothers, Ronald Shelton of Cameron and Ricky Brock of Georgetown; a sister, Margie Light of Sherman; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.