Lewis Wendell White
Services for Lewis Wendell White, 91, of Temple, formerly of Rosebud, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Rosebud. Rev. Barry Sharp will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mr. White died April 20, 2021 at a Temple nursing facility.
He was born December 18, 1929, in Briary, Texas, to Lewis and Zelma Weaver White.
He graduated from Yoe High School in Cameron, TX, in 1948 and attended Durham Business School in Austin.
He was a member of the U.S. Air Force from 195l-1954, where he was stationed at Eielson AFB, Alaska. He attained the rank of S/Sgt.
Mr. White was owner of Rosebud Auto and Tractor Supply for 23 years. He was also a rancher.
He married Martha Zipperlen on May 19, 1957. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Rosebud, where he held various church council positions. He was also a member of the Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department and Rosebud Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. White is survived by three sons: Dr. Joseph White and wife, Sharon, of Temple; Tim White and wife, Amber, of Houston; Terry White and wife, Melanie, of Mequon, WI; one sister, Louise Kasner, of Rosebud; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and sisters Jo Ann White, Nina Hill, and Lois Skala.
Memorials may be made to Powers Chapel Cemetery Association in Rosebud or Baylor Scott and White Healthcare.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
