WACO — Services for Laura Jean Martin Dunn, 61, of Crawford and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Crawford with the Rev. Dr. Trae Kendrick officiating.
Mrs. Dunn died Wednesday, March 10, at her residence.
She was born June 23, 1959, in San Diego, Calif., to George Leavelle and Beverly White Martin. She was a 1977 graduate of Temple High School, and later graduated with a BBA in marketing from the University of Houston – Clear Lake City. She married Carl A “Tony” Dunn in 1983.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lindsay Elysse Dunn.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Andrew Martin Dunn of Corpus Christi and Garrett Daniel Dunn of Dallas; and a daughter, Kendall Julia Dunn-Tracey of Crawford.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.