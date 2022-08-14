Ralph Clifton Henderson Jr.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Ralph Clifton Henderson Jr.
Ralph Clifton Henderson Jr., age 82, of Temple passed peacefully during the early morning hours of Friday, August 5th, 2022, at a local hospital. He was born on the 4th day of July 1940 in Bell County, Texas, to parents Ralph Clifton Sr. and Lorene Bell Henderson.
Ralph has been a lifelong resident of Temple. He graduated from Temple High School and attended Temple Junior College. Ralph went on to marry the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Lavendusky, in Temple in 1958. Ralph was an active member of the National Guard. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service, was a rancher, and owned and operated Lavendusky Grocery in Temple. Ralph was a member of the Temple Elks Club and Temple Serenity Group. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Dave E. Henderson, Bill L. Henderson, and Mike C. Henderson, and loving wife Carolyn Ann Henderson.
Ralph leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister Rene Henderson Green, three sons: Clifton Louis Henderson, Dennis Kevin Henderson, Jeffrey Lynn Henderson, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Ralph’s last wishes were to have a private burial followed by a celebration of life, which is to be determined.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary