BELTON — Services for James Lee Briscoe, 69, of Belton will be noon Saturday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Briscoe died Monday, Jan. 18, at his residence.
He was born June 6, 1951, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to William and June Perry Briscoe. He attended Texas Tech University. He married Doris Genease Mitchell. He worked for AT&SF and BNSF railroads.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Josh Briscoe; two daughters, Laura Arevalo and Amanda Bronniman; three sisters, Nancy Martin, JoAnne Hatcher and Kathy Fields; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.