No services are planned for Robert Barbie McIntyre, 68, of Killeen.
Mr. McIntyre died Sunday, Nov. 14, at a Killeen hospital.
He was born Feb. 26, 1953.
If you know anyone related to Mr. McIntyre, please contact Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Updated: March 5, 2022 @ 10:09 pm
