Services for Karen Elaine Pruitt, 73, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Pruitt died Friday, March 27, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Bryan to Samuel and Nadine Dodds Restivo. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan. She attended business school in Houston. She married Norman Pruitt on Oct. 16, 1970, in Caldwell. She worked at Leon Heights Elementary School and for Dillard’s Department Store.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Samuel Pace Pruitt and Gene Pruitt, both of Austin; a daughter, Adina Pruitt-Lozano of Dallas; several brothers and sisters; and a grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.