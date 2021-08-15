Doris Schneider Zabcik
Doris Schneider Zabcik, age 91 of Temple, died Sunday, August 8, 2021. An outdoor memorial service will be held at Seaton Cemetery at 11:00am Saturday, August 21, 2021 with Deacon Bill Smetana, Rev. Larry Zabcik and Mark Frusha officiating.
Doris, a first generation Texas and American citizen, was born the youngest of ten children to Joseph and Marie Zamboch Schneider on February 14, 1930, on a farm in East Bell County. Her parents had emigrated from what is now the Czech Republic.
Living on a farm during the Great Depression in a home with no electricity or running water, Doris worked in the fields along with her other brothers and sisters. She attended first grade in the two-room Oscar school, later transferring to middle school in Rogers, Texas. She graduated from Temple High School in 1948. After high school, Doris attended Nixon Clay Commercial College in Austin, Texas and graduated in 1949. In Austin, Doris worked at Scarborough’s Department Store while attending school and later for a law professor at the University of Texas.
On September 2, 1950, Doris married Frank Zabcik at Ocker Brethren Church. Frank had graduated from Texas A&M in June and accepted a job with Terminal Grain Company in Fort Worth, Texas. While in Fort Worth, Doris worked as secretary to the Vice President of Container Corporation of America until Frank was called to active duty as 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. Her military life began in May 1953 and lasted for thirty wonderful years with world-wide assignments and moves for the family, including daughter, Donna, born June 8, 1957 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and son, Craig, born September 23, 1959 in Munich, Germany.
Volunteering was a big part of Doris’ life, and her joy was working with other people. She was a Gray Lady/Red Cross volunteer for over 20 years at various military installations, including the Thrift Shop, Officers’ Wives Club, Protestant Women of the Chapel, Protestant Bible School, Sunday school and several other organizations. While Frank was assigned to the Pentagon, Doris worked for the Chief of Surgery at DeWitt General Army Hospital at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She received numerous awards and commendations for her volunteer services throughout her military life, including the “Honorable Order of Molly Pitcher” award given for community service by the Department of the Army. Doris was also a long-time member of The United Methodist Church.
After Frank’s retirement in 1983 and building their dream home in Temple, Texas, Doris purchased a gift basket business, A Tisket A Tasket, which she enjoyed for several years. Doris also enjoyed traveling, golf, fishing, trips to Hawaii and Aggie football games.
Doris worked for Joan Mikeska Realty as Property Manager and Assistant for over 25 years. Her latter years were enriched by her special friend and traveling companion, F.J. “Bud” Marek of Georgetown, Texas. Doris was preceded in death by her son, Craig Zabcik on March 1, 2011.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Zabcik Frusha and husband Mark of Temple, Texas; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Zabcik; grandchildren, Brittany Butler and husband Kyle, Craig Zabcik, Jr., Coulter Zabcik; and three great grandchildren, all of Brazoria County.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary