Services for Cathy Louise Johnson, 72, of Temple will be noon Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Johnson died Saturday, Nov. 13, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 29, 1949, in Houston to Howard and Halley Clifford Fellers. She attended Milby High School in Houston and later attended San Jacinto College and Texas A&M in San Jacinto, where she received a bachelor’s degree. She married Grady Johnson in Liberty. She was a member of the East Highway Baptist Church in Temple and had been a Temple resident since 2005.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a daughter, Loy Ann Fontenot-Lum of Harker Heights; a son, Howard Walthall of Midland; a stepson, Vernon of Conroe; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.