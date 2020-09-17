Services for Kevin Scott Coy, 62, of Temple will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Belton Church of Christ.
Private burial with military honors will be Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen
Mr. Coy died Wednesday, Sept. 9, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 13, 1957, in Canton, Ohio, to Harvey and Lillian Schwindling Coy. He served in the U.S. Army, 1975-78, in Vietnam. He was a Christian. He had been a resident of Temple for the past 15 years.
Survivors include two sons, Dillon Coy of Red Oak and Michael Coy of Temple; a daughter, Ashliegh Coy of San Antonio and Michael Coy of Temple; a brother, Craig Coy of Akron, Ohio; three sisters, Rosanne Coy of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Sharon Wallace of North Canton, Ohio, and Shelly Golshanni of Austin; and five grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.