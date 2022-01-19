Services for Eleanor M. Cox Hess, 92, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Jackie Cox and Billy Koinm officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Hess died Saturday, Jan. 15, at a Temple care center.
She was born Jan. 29, 1929, in Pendleton to Aaron Erskine and Winnie J. Honeycutt Cox. She graduated from Temple High School in 1946. She married Robert Hess on March 19, 1947. She was a homemaker and also worked for Dr. Thomas Rowan as an office manager for 25 years. She was a member of Faith Temple Lighthouse, where she served as a church secretary.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and one grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Carolyn Winnett of Temple; a son, Larry Hess of Temple; a sister, Brooksie Sheppard of Temple; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, Faith Temple Lighthouse building fund, or to any charity.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.