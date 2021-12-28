Services for Ricky “Rick” Harris, 57, of Temple will be 1-3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Harris died Saturday, Dec. 18, in Temple.
He was born July 28, 1965, in Anthony, Kan., to David E. and Peggy Harris. He graduated from high school in Walnut Grove, Mo. He married Pamela Jane Rambo on Sept. 25, 1990, in Miami, Okla. Rick worked at Loren Cook in Springfield, Mo. Later he owned and operated Harris Cabinets in Marshfield, Mo., for about 14 years. After moving to Texas in 2015, he worked for the Central Texas Housing Consortium.
He was preceded in death by two unborn children.
Survivors include his wife; his stepmother, Georgia Harris; two brothers, Michael Harris of Omaha, Neb., and Tavis Harris of Hermann, Mo.; and a sister, Shelly Swearengin of Wheatland, Mo.