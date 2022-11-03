Kerry Conaway Jr.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 5:10 am
Kerry Conaway Jr.
Kerry Conaway Jr. passed away in his home in Jarrell, Texas.
He was born on March 18th, 1968, in Frankfort, Germany to Kerry Conaway Sr, and Loretta Conaway. He enjoyed driving trucks after high school in his earlier years. Later, he enjoyed a quiet life with his little dog, Peggy, in Jarrell, Texas.
Survived by his mother, Loretta Holt and stepfather, Russel Holt of Nolanville, Texas; his brother, Harry Allen Conaway of Nolanville, Texas; his aunts: Tacie LaGace of Killeen, Texas, Rose Garbey of Fiarmont, WV, Carol Heaney of Stanford, KY, and Dorothy Eavenson of Morgantown, WV.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kerry Conaway, Sr.; his grandparents: John and Mary Ammons of McCardysville, WV and Frank and Dorothy of Barracksville, WV.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Paid Obituary