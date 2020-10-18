Marilyn Mundell Prescott, age 68, of Belton passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1952 in Olathe, Kansas the daughter of Dr. Earl and Betty Mundell.
A private family memorial will take place at a later date.
Marilyn worked for McAfee Mortgage in Temple and Killeen retiring after many years in 2008. She was a member of the Wildflower Country Club Ladies Golf Association and loved to travel throughout the United States in her RV especially enjoyed spending time in Riudoso, N.M.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Jerry Prescott of Belton, Texas a son Brandon Prescott and wife Sarah of Pfluegerville, Texas, and grandsons Jordan and Beckett. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Susan Martin and husband Mike of Porter, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her fathers Dr. Earl Mundell and Judge Jack Prescott and her mother Betty Mundell Prescott.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Baylor Scott and White Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center would be appreciated.